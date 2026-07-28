The Music Festival at the Center of Portland’s New Hardcore Scene

The two-day mosh pit known as Northwest Hardcore Fest returns this weekend. In its fourth year, the annual festival is setting up at the newish all-ages venue The Off Beat, bringing an international roster of heavy hardcore bands to the Kenton neighborhood.

This year’s lineup is “arguably the most badass” yet, organizer Chip Sneed tells WW. Sneed runs the Central Eastside venue High Limit Room with his business partner Kieran Harden. The duo launched Northwest Hardcore Fest in 2023, and it quickly became the post-pandemic center of a devoted local scene that Sneed and Harden have seen blossoming in recent years.

“It’s definitely a little bit for the freaks, which is how hardcore should be,” Harden says of the festival. “I think people feel like they can express themselves to their fullest potential here.”

This year’s headliners include some throwback standouts, like the ’90s metalcore band All Out War, who haven’t played Portland in 20 years, and Dying Wish, who started out in Portland before blowing up in the international hardcore scene.

A few international acts dot the bill, too. Self-described “Bangkok Evilcore” band Whispers is flying in from Thailand for the show, and the metalcore band Dance is en route from Sydney, Australia.

The lineup of 32 bands is also chock-full of local acts (“all of them are sick,” per Harden) with faces recognizable from mosh pits around the city.

Hardcore emerged in the late ’70s and ’80s as a faster and more aggressive subgenre of punk. Think Bad Brains, Black Flag and Minor Threat. More recently, Turnstile is the biggest name to come out of the hardcore scene, winning two Grammys last year.

In its early days, the genre flourished on indie labels and at DIY venues throughout the U.S., including in Portland. But Harden says, around Portland, the hardcore community feels like a “completely new scene” in the past few years. While older, influential figures still attend shows, Harden says a new crop of kids has come in to “make the scene their own and steer it in the direction they want to go.”

The hardcore audience typically skews young. Sneed and Harden, who got into hardcore music in their teens and are both now 30, estimate that 70% of show attendees at the High Limit Room are 21 and under.

In partnership with youth music nonprofit Friends of Noise, the organization behind The Off Beat, Northwest Hardcore Fest is offering discounted tickets for kids 18 and under ($30 down from $90) to make the festival accessible for those pooling allowance money.

“That’s how you help the culture grow,” Sneed says. “You get kids into it that love it and stick with it in the same way we did, and then they go on to start booking their own shows or playing in bands. That’s how you keep the subculture alive.”

Sneed and Harden say the 400-capacity venue is likely to sell out, mentioning that they’re already planning to set up the merch tables and food and beverage tents in the parking lot to accommodate more space, though the pop-up tattoo studio will be indoors.

And what if you’re new to the scene? “Honestly, if you come and you mosh crazy,” Harden says, “people will start talking to you and be like, ‘Oh, you’re cool.’”

GO: Northwest Hardcore Fest at The Off Beat, 8440 N Interstate Ave., 971-808-2342, friendsofnoise.org. Noon–10 pm Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 1 and 2. $30–$90. All ages.