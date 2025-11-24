Powell’s Books Names New CEO

Willamette Week is in the middle of our most important annual fundraiser. As a local independent news outlet, we need your help.

David Maquera was hired as the new CEO of Powell’s Books in September, WW confirmed Monday. He replaces Patrick Bassett, who led the company for five years. The Portland Business Journal first reported on the transition Monday afternoon, saying a Powell’s spokesperson had confirmed the change but declined to provide further comment. Powell’s did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

Myka Dubay, the union representative for ILWU Local 5, confirmed that Maquera had taken over as CEO in September. They noted that Maquera has not attended any of the regular meetings between union representatives and the company and declined an introduction between union representatives and himself, but said “there’s not much else we can share.”

The company, which operates four stores across the Portland area including its iconic downtown flagship store, has undergone four rounds of layoffs this year that started in July. The Oregonian reported that Powell’s cut 13 jobs in October, bringing the total number cut this year to 31.

Last year PBJ reported that a real estate company owned by the Powell family had borrowed $4.5 million, which owner and president Emily Powell said was intended to address deferred maintenance, day-to-day needs and to “elevate the experience of our bookstores for everyone.” Then-CEO Bassett told the outlet at that time the company’s sales had not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Bassett was hired in September 2020 to steward the bookstore’s recovery from the pandemic. Emily Powell has served as CEO of the bookstore intermittently since 2011. Her grandfather, Walter Powell, opened the first Powell’s Books in 1970 in Chicago; her father, Michael Powell, opened the downtown Portland store a year later.