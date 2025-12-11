Jennifer Tilly Tries Oysters in Portland

Willamette Week is in the middle of our most important annual fundraiser. As a local independent news outlet, we need your help.

It takes more than social media videos of trash fires to scare scream queen Jennifer Tilly.

The Oscar-nominated actress-slash-professional poker champ posted to Instagram on Dec. 9 documenting a trip to Portland with her friend, bespoke candle maker Amber Sakai. The ladies were in town for a Dec. 4 holiday party at the Alphabet District beauty shop Bellini’s Skin and Parfumerie, which sells Sakai’s candle collection. During their stay, Tilly and Sakai posed outside The Nines, visited the Italian restaurant Mucca Osteria and dined on dressed oysters at Måurice.

Tilly’s taste for the finer things is documented on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where she appears as a guest star—or “Friend of,” as Housewives fans would call her. She is perhaps best known for her roles in Family Guy, the Child’s Play series, the Wachowski Sisters’ debut feature Bound or Woody Allen’s Bullets Over Broadway, which earned her an Academy Award nomination. She’s also guest judged on RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. She credited her financial security on RHOBH to her ex-husband, the late Sam Simon, who co-developed The Simpsons.

Local Bravoholics bummed that they missed a chance to rub elbows with Tilly on the mean streets of Portland, take heart. Tickets go on sale Dec. 12 for Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star-slash-DJ Meredith Marks’ local debut at Revolution Hall next month. Marks’ co-star Brownwyn Newport’s daughter, Gwen, expressed interest in moving to Portland on a recent RHOSLC episode. Between these celebrity sightings and Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan’s recent appearance in North Portland (first reported by KOIN), self-producing fans might have a hard time not speculating how closely Bravo bosses are watching the Rose City.