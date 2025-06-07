Literary Arts’ Headquarters Will Soon Serve Coffee

Book-based nonprofit Literary Arts is starting a new chapter with its new on-site cafe. Opening Saturday, June 14, at the Susan Hammer Center in Southeast Portland where it moved last year, the Literary Arts Cafe will serve coffee-based drinks fueled by Upper Left Roasters and treats from Farina Bakery, turning the page this fall with a full food menu. The cafe opens a few hours earlier than Literary Arts’ office, starting at 7 am, with a prize giveaway running on opening day from 9 am to 3 pm.

Upper Left Roasters developed a specially toasted gourmand coffee blend for Literary Arts, described with notes of almond cookie, crisp apple and chocolate mousse. Farina Bakery, meanwhile, will supply pastries including hand pies, pop tarts, vegan coffee cake and French macarons.

Guests dining in can sip out of ceramic mugs made by Lady E Pottery, while those on the go who can’t get enough of branded swag can soon get their hands on a Literary Arts stainless steel coffee cup from OKAPI Reusables. A seasonal iced coconut milk-based lemon thyme latte is in the works, along with The Spice Rack, a blend of cardamom, coconut, pink peppercorn, ginger and licorice.

Literary Arts executive director Andrew Proctor said in a statement the cafe is at “the heart of what we do.”

“By collaborating with local partners who reflect Portland’s rich diversity and creative spirit, we’re building a space that feels truly committed to the people we serve,” he said.

TRY IT: Literary Arts Cafe, 716 SE Grand Ave., 503-227-2583, literary-arts.org. 7 am–8 pm Monday–Saturday, 7 am–7 pm Sunday.