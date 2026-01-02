Deadstock Coffee Is Alive in Old Town

Deadstock Coffee’s first resolution of 2026 was evidently to remain in Old Town.

The sneaker-influenced coffee shop’s owner announced in December that it would move out of Old Town, with Beaverton left as its sole remaining location. But in a Dec. 31 social media post recorded at the former flagship cafe’s celebration of life-themed closing party, Ian Williams said that Deadstock would set up shop in the lobby cafe of the nearby Hoxton Hotel with an approximately March reopen.

“We ain’t never gonna leave Old Town,” Williams said in the video. “We ain’t going nowhere. We’re always going to be part of Portland, we’re always going to be in Old Town and we’re going to see y’all in a little bit.”

Deadstock Coffee began as a coffee cart in 2015 before moving into the location it held for a decade in 2016. It catered to the neighborhood’s then-thriving sneakerhead culture with Nike-inspired latte art and a laidback menu of approachably creative rotating drink specials. Deadstock Coffee also collaborated with other businesses, with projects including a limited edition watermelon-flavored roast with Push x Pull Coffee.