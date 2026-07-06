Aviation Gin Closes Portland Tasting Room and Visitor Center

Aviation Gin’s bespoke Northwest Portland tasting room and visitor center has closed after less than four years of operation.

A sign on the door at 2075 NW Wilson St. says that June 28 was the tasting room’s last day of service: “Thank you for all the memories, Portland. Stay weird.”

Aviation’s gin distillation process has departed Portland, too. Aviation has been owned by London-based beverage company Diageo since 2020. A Diageo spokesperson confirms that Aviation began transitioning production from Portland to other Diageo facilities last year in order to be more efficient. Diageo’s full statement about the tasting room’s closure reads as follows:

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close the Aviation American Gin Visitor Center in Portland, Oregon. This decision reflects evolving business needs, as we continue to support growth ambitions for our Aviation American Gin brand. Aviation American Gin remains an important part of Diageo’s portfolio and we are committed to the brand, our customers and consumers.”

Aviation American Gin started out as the flagship product of House Spirits, which moved from Corvallis to Southeast Portland’s distillery row in 2005. In 2018, actor Ryan Reynolds signed on as the spokesman and part-owner, and still has an ownership stake in the brand. The visitor center opened in September 2022.

The closure was previously reported in industry trade publication the Spirits Business.