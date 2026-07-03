Splash Down to Pure Fun at the Region’s Most Wonderful Waterslides

We get it—you can’t always jump in a river to brave the rapids. But if you’re still looking for some riparian thrills, here are the best places around town to find waterslide whitewater galore.

East Portland Community Center Waterslide Ways (Courtesy of Parks & Recreation)

Baby shark

Our slippery roundup starts off strong with an indoor fire-engine-red triple-decker spiral at the East Portland Community Center (740 SE 106th Ave., 503-823-3450, portland.gov/parks/east-portland-indoor-pool). And while this waterslide is a thrill for the bigger kiddos, there’s also a delightfully teensy-weensy shark-on-a-wave-shaped mini slide in the toddler pool. It all means that this aquatic center has a great family balance: Babies can get their first slides in as parentals lounge submerged while the older sibs dominate the twisting turns of the high-speed spiral. Admission $6, kids 3–12 $4, teens 13–17 $5, seniors 60+ $5.

Balmy thrills

As if it weren’t enough that the North Clackamas Aquatic Park (7300 SE Harmony Road, 503-557-SURF, ncprd.org/aquatic-park) keeps its pool at a balmy 86 degrees year-round, this sweeping swimming center also features three full-sized, thrill-seekeresque waterslides—two enclosed and one a half-pipe—as well as a slide designed to imitate a sea lion’s backside for the littles in the kiddie wading pool. To all the central Portlanders out there, take it from an aficionado: This place is worth the 20-minute trek south. Admission $8.25 for residents, $13 for nonresidents, ages 3 and under free with paying adult.

Down the shute

Another great waterslide worth the drive is the three-level burgundy, triple-twist half-pipe housed at the Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center (953 SE Maple St., 503-681-6127, hillsboro-oregon.gov/our-city/departments/parks-recreation/facilities-rentals/shute-park-aquatic-recreation-center) in Hillsboro. This location also features an outdoor pool in the warmer months, but the indoor fandango is a year-round waterslide extravaganza that also features a diving board and a mushroom waterfall. While this pool is best suited for adept swimmers, it features shallows for the toddling newcomers hoping to splash through the waterfall, as well as middle depths for greenhorn future swim champs. Admission $6–$7 for residents, $8–$9 for nonresidents, kids 2 and under free; families $17 (residents), $22 (nonresidents).

Southwest Community Center Waterslide Ways (Laurel Kadas)

Family fun

The indoor pool at the Southwest Community Center (6820 SW 45th Ave., 503-823-2840, portland.gov/parks/southwest-indoor-pool) features not only a steep-drop, triple-bend spiral half-pipe waterslide (in a charming shade of dark blue), but also a Rube Goldberg-inspired water play space for toddlers and babies. Unlike other family-friendly indoor pools, this Portland location has created a space that feels thrilling to kids, parents and fitness swimmers in equal measure. Catering to waterslide thrill-seekers is one thing, but it is perhaps more important mission is finding ways for kids and adults of all skill levels to become bona fide swim enthusiasts. Admission $6, $5 for teens 13–17, $4 for kids 3-12, $5 for seniors 60+, kids under 3 free.

Outdoor action

No outdoor pool in the city has more authentic water park vibes than the technicolor aquatic fever dream that is the Ida B. Wells Outdoor Pool (1151 SW Vermont St., 503-823-3680, portland.gov/parks/ida-b-wells-barnett-outdoor-pool). First opened in the summer of 1958 through an agreement with Portland Public Schools, this place now features a low-stress, double-bend spiral waterslide, fountains, a frog-shaped slide for the littles, and even a lazy river. This is a great spot for swimmers of multiple skill levels, especially those looking for full-sun waterslide action. Admission $6, $5 for kids 3–17, 2 and under free.

Wings & Waves Waterslide Ways (Courtesy of Wings & Waves)

Flying high

This list would arguably be incomplete without mentioning the iconic Wings & Waves Waterpark (460 NE Captain Michael King Smith Way, 503-687-3390, wingsandwaveswaterpark.com) out in McMinnville. It may be a bit of a haul from Portland proper, but for a true waterpark experience, we’d be hard-pressed to top this conceptual masterpiece. More than just aviation displays, the park features five waterslides of varying intensity, a Northwest-themed water play space, as well as both a vortex and leisure pool. There’s even a new virtual reality slide that has guests use a headset to launch into a surreal version of the Sonic Boom waterslide. Admission $31.99 online, $40 at the gate, military and veterans $27.99, kids 2 and under free.

This story is part of Oregon Summer Magazine, our annual guide to refreshing destinations, cool escapes, and the best ways to stay hydrated all summer long. See more stories from Oregon Summer Magazine here, or check this map to see where you can pick up a free copy of the magazine.