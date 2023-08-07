Elephants’ New Beaverton Location Opens This Week

The sprawling Beaverton restaurant that was vacated last year by Bargarten is about to become an Elephants.

Today, the delicatessen announced that it would officially open its eighth location on Wednesday, Aug. 16. That’s just about one year after WW reported that the business, which has been serving soups and sandwiches to Portlanders on their lunch breaks since 1979, would take over the space at 2905 SW Cedar Hills Boulevard.

Bargarten Bavarian Social House, which opened in 2018, served its last steins of beer June 2022. A month earlier, the operator of that location as well as the Gustav’s in Clackamas, announced that she was retiring in order to focus on her cancer recovery.

Construction has been underway to wipe the 4,600-square-foot place clear of its blue-and-white lozenges and other Bavarian-themed accents. Now, instead of a centerpiece bar, you’ll find a checkout counter surrounded by deli coolers that will be stuffed with salads, cold pints of soup, cheese, meats and more.

Elephants Deli Beaverton Photo by Andi Prewitt.

And just because the place lost its German-drinking motif doesn’t mean there won’t be booze: Elephants plans on offering plenty of beer and wine as well as non-alcoholic beverages, like espresso.

“We’re excited to bring the full Elephants experience to Beaverton. We’re looking forward to meeting our new regulars and becoming an everyday gathering place for the neighborhood,” Elephants CEO and co-owner Anne Weaver stated in a press release, adding that by opening the store in Beaverton, she was continuing a family tradition: “My immigrant grandparents Torborg and Elmer settled in Carlton and then Beaverton. They started one of the first grocery stores and butcher shops in the mid-1900s in the railway station next to the old Beaverton Bakery.”

Opening day should see more samples being offered than your average Costco on a weekend. Elephants will offer free Stumptown coffee to guests that morning and then wine and food tastings throughout the rest of the day.

The deli’s hours are 8 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday and 9 am to 6 pm Sunday.