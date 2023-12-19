What We’re Cooking This Week: Calamari Braised in Red Wine With Fennel and Collard Greens

Jim Dixon wrote about food for WW for more than 20 years, but these days most of his time is spent at his olive oil-focused specialty food business Wellspent Market. Jim’s always loved to eat, and he encourages his customers to cook by sending them recipes every week through his newsletter. We’re happy to have him back creating some special dishes just for WW readers.

Inspired by Tuscan inzimino, this is a dark stew of squid and spinach cooked in a tomato sauce with greens. The longer cooking time leaves the often chewy calamari tender, and the added vegetables stretch the recipe, adding a few extra servings without having to add even more expensive seafood.

I prefer to use a more durable green, and since collards take about the same amount of time to cook as the squid, they’re an obvious choice. The dark green, deeply lobed cavolo nero, sold here as Italian or lacinato kale, works just as well and carries some cultural reverence, so use either for this. The fennel bulb, not included in the classic Tuscan dish, adds a little more flavor and even more vegetable content.

Serve with good bread, toasted or grilled, then rubbed with a clove of garlic and drizzled with olive oil.

Calamari Braised in Red Wine With Fennel and Collard Greens

1 fennel bulb, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1 celery stalk, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 bunch collard greens, cut in chiffonade*

3 tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup red wine

1 pound squid, mixture of tubes and tentacles**

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher-style sea salt

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

*For the chiffonade, roll about half of the collard greens tightly, then cut crosswise into thin strips; repeat with the other half.

**If the calamari tentacles aren’t already cut, slice them into roughly 3/4-inch pieces.

In a large pot with a lid or a Dutch oven, cook the fennel, onion and celery for a few minutes in olive oil and salt over medium-high. Add the garlic, cook for a minute, then add the tomato paste and red wine, stirring to mix them together. Add the collard greens and squid, reduce the heat to a simmer, cover, and cook for about 45 minutes or until the greens are tender. Stir in the vinegar, taste and add salt if needed.