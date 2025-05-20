L’Orange Launches Chef Collaboration Dinner Series

For any Portland foodies still holding fast to the memory of Holdfast Dining, the supper club on Southeast 11th Avenue that permanently shuttered due to the pandemic in 2020, your moment has arrived.

Former Holdfast chefs Will Preisch and Joel Stocks will be in the kitchen together again for a one-night-only collaboration on Monday, June 9, at L’Orange, the nationally and locally lauded Southeast Portland restaurant where Stocks is now chef. The dinner kicks off L’Orange’s collaboration series, which will feature special events about once a month, he says.

Diners can expect classic Holdfast staples like the cornbread madeleine, frozen yogurt and honey, and steamed brown bread.

“Those were the dishes we carried with us for the entirety of Holdfast, so there might be an uproar if we didn’t roll those out,” Stocks says.

The nine-course tasting menu dinner will be paired with wine by winemaker Jeff Vejr, a fellow Holdfast alum and L’Orange co-owner. A nonalcoholic beverage pairing is also available.

Preisch and Stocks will be working together for the next few weeks to nail down the rest of the menu. They plan to incorporate produce from Preisch’s garden at Abbey Road Farm in Carlton, which also supplies Preisch’s restaurant 82 Acres at 2032 SE Clinton St.

“We really want to show how our food has developed since moving onto other projects,” Stocks says. L’Orange has not announced which other chefs will be involved in future collab dinners, but Stocks promises to bring in chef friends from other restaurants around town “as well as some special out-of-town guests we’re thrilled about.”

TRY IT: Chef Collaboration Dinner Pop-Up at L’Orange, 2005 SE 11th Ave., 503-880-5682, lorangepdx.com. 6:30–9:30 pm Monday, June 9. $250.