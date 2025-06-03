Best Thing I Ate All Month: Siri Indian Cuisine’s Chicken Goa Curry and Garlic Naan

Staffer: Lucy Gordon

Job title: Associate Account Executive

The meal: Chicken goa curry and garlic naan at Siri Indian Cuisine

What was so good about it: “What does anesthesia have in common with this meal? Take one of these three carefully balanced elements away from me, and I’ll writhe and scream like I’m being improperly euthanized. The curry—rich without heaviness, tangy and subtly sweet with coconut milk before melting away to let the spices hit your tongue with a punch like the last breath of a firework. The rice—fluffy, fragrant and, to my delight, dotted with cumin seeds. The naan—absolutely massive and slathered in fried garlic stained bright orange with turmeric. When I’d finished packing up my leftovers (improbably better on the second day), I went after the last scraps on my plate with my fingers.”

TRY IT: Siri Indian Cuisine, 1323 NW 23rd Ave., 503-208-2259, siriindiancuisine.com. 11 am–9 pm Monday, Wednesday–Saturday, 2–9 pm Sunday and Tuesday.