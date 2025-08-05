FOOD

Best Thing I Ate All Month: Tokyo Sando’s Miso Pork Katsu Sando

A WW staffer shares their favorite meal from July.

By Asa Gartrell
Asa Gartrell (Courtesy of Asa Gartrell)

Name: Asa Gartrell

Job title: News Intern

The meal: Miso pork katsu sando ($16) at Tokyo Sando

What was so good about it: It comes down to the moment that damn black garlic touches down on the tongue. You’ve got precisely prepared fried pork swimming in a surprisingly sweet umami glaze. Then comes the cabbage with killer crunch under the saturated slices of white. And then you hit the black garlic, and the whole thing takes on a profound, savory presence that just keeps blooming. Simple enough to make perfect food cart fare, layered enough to keep you thinking. It’s comfort food, but man, it’s delicate. Chase it with a Coke from the cart next door.

TRY IT: Miso pork katsu sando at Tokyo Sando at Midtown Beer Garden, 431 SW Harvey Milk St., 971-254-3744, tokyosando.com. 9 am–9 pm Sunday–Saturday.

Asa grew up in Northeast Portland and enjoys writing about nature, reading about the Old West, and thinking about hamburgers.

