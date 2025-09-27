Bread Fest Rolls on in East Portland

Brad Kohler says it’s time to rise and get that bread, Portland.

Bread Fest returns today for its third year, giving guests their crust desserts at the Melody Ballroom starting at 10 am and running to 2 pm Sunday, Sept. 28. Thirty-five vendors, including bread makers, pastry chefs, cake artists, flour millers, coffee roasters, cheese connoisseurs and even jam and olive oil makers, will be on-site to stack that dough. An open farmers market–style format allows guests to loaf about and browse wares at their own leisure, taking in the sights and smells of a leavened heaven.

Kohler, owner of Good Dough Bakery, has been baking professionally for 15 years. He and his wife, Shyla, started Bread Fest in 2023 with just 10 vendors to realize a longtime dream of his. The first iteration sold out within hours, while the second year tripled its vendors.

Brad Kohler (Courtesy of Shyla Kohler)

“For years, I imagined a festival that would celebrate the incredible bread makers, pastry chefs, and baking talent we have in this city,” Kohler says via email. “While the pandemic sourdough craze reminded everyone how special bread can be, Bread Fest isn’t just about bread — it’s about connection.”

SEE IT: Bread Fest at the Melody Ballroom, 615 SE Alder St., 503-232-2759, instagram.com/breadfestpdx. 10 am–2 pm Sunday, Sept. 28. $5, kids under 13 free.