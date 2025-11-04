Best Thing I Ate All Month: Akadi PDX’s Appetizer Sampler Platter

Name: Joanna Hou

Job title: Education reporter

The meal: Appetizer sampler platter ($38) at Akadi PDX.

What was so good about it: On my quest to convince one of my childhood best friends (and maybe also myself) that Portland’s food scene can keep up with San Diego’s, we ended up sliding into a last-minute Akadi dinner reservation. The appetizer sampler platter was perfect for two first-timers with chronic cases of indecision, giving us room to try everything Akadi had to offer.

We were big fans of the popular suya wing, which had an addicting nutty flavor, but the other items are not to be underestimated. From the flaky pastry around the beef and lentil samosas, to the sweet alloco (fried plantains) and seasoning-packed yucca fries dipped in Akadi’s famous sauce, we raved until every piece of the plate was picked off.

You eat with your eyes first, so I would also be wrong not to mention the vessel on which this beautiful dish was served—a big wooden fish plate. But the bold flavors are ultimately what motivated me to tell all my friends we have to return.

TRY IT: Akadi PDX, 1001 SE Division St., 971-271-7072, akadipdx.com. 4–9 pm Wednesday–Sunday.