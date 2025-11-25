Portland Entertainers Use Their Talents to Fight Food Insecurity

Willamette Week is in the middle of our most important annual fundraiser. As a local independent news outlet, we need your help.

When Heretic Coffee Co.’s fundraiser launched about a month ago to help people about to be impacted by the federal government’s threats not to fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, owner Josh White did not expect the passionate response it ultimately got. Heretic Coffee raised more than $300,000 for its SNAP breakfast giveaway, which will continue into next year even as the government shutdown ended two weeks ago. With more money than he literally knows what to do with, White is giving away fundraiser proceeds to organizations that feed people around the world. The first recipient, JSIR—a nonprofit organization that has served more than 7,500 meals to families in Gaza—received $25,000.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure Heretic stays what we knew it was all along: a tiny, yet beautiful beacon of hope and resistance in a country where feeding people has become a radical act,” White wrote in an Instagram post. “We take what the internet handed us—this unexpected wave of humanity and kindness—and we turn it into something that actually lasts.”

Though the government is back open, the disruption to SNAP stressed the city’s and state’s food safety nets just ahead of their busiest season: the holidays. While many restaurants were inspired by Heretic Coffee’s actions during the shutdown and opened their kitchens for free, artists and entertainers found ways to join the cause with bars and nightclubs. Some of them have worked in food aid since before the shutdown, while others were called to action by current events, but their efforts could help keep hungry Portlanders fed as food banks recover from the shutdown’s stress.

Brent Blackwell, who performs in drag as Summer Lynne Seasons, knew the shutdown would be different weeks before Trump tried defunding SNAP. Blackwell has worked for Esther’s Pantry, a shopping-style food pantry catering to the LGBTQ+ community, for a decade and has previously testified before the state Senate regarding funding for the Oregon Food Bank. In the weeks before the shutdown, Esther’s Pantry exceeded its 45-person capacity by 20 people a day.

“Any sort of clog in the wheel can make a person experience food insecurity in a brand-new, different way, meaning they would need a food service like a food bank,” Blackwell says. “All of those people are now going to filter out into the food pantry spaces, but then you add two upcoming holidays with higher access of food services for those as well, because people either want to make a meal for their families or offset the cost of buying presents for their families.”

Seasons might be offstage for the season, but other entertainers across Portland’s creative communities are getting involved in similar work as Blackwell. Patrons of the arts can deliver food goods and monetary donations at shows across town in November, December and beyond. Dee Dee Hopkins was the head chef of the short-lived Alberta Arts District cocktail bar Rosie’s Lounge before the pandemic changed her plans. She came to Portland in October 2019 on a one-way bus ticket with $700, a suitcase of sundresses, and a dream. (Hopkins laughs now at her wardrobe’s wishful thinking.)

Hopkins pivoted from in-person, for-profit dining after COVID struck into mutual aid, feeding hungry people regularly since 2020. She tells WW that she and a network of friends and volunteers would build meal kits for holidays meals, along with other year-round efforts, but that this year marks her first time hosting a free Thanksgiving Day meal for anyone who needs one. Hopkins will host a full spread at the Hawthorne neighborhood cocktail lounge Afterlife on Thursday that will include tasteful décor, a buffet with all the trimmings and then some, and music spun by DJ Chaach.

“Lo and behold, this is what my passion is,” Hopkins says. “I love bougie-ass shit. I’m from L.A. and grew up in a working-class South Central community, and I like doing beautiful things for people. I understand and realize that no matter where you come from, everyone deserves love and care and beautiful things.”

Though she welcomes donations of money and resources, Hopkins says what is most helpful is for people inspired by her to take part in mutual aid themselves, and look for ways to get involved with combatting food insecurity wherever possible.

“The people together cannot be defeated,” Hopkins says. “We do this work every day. This work is not about me. I have a whole team of friends helping. People can start their own things. Build bridges around your communities, have a [free food fridge] outside your house. There are things you can do every day. We would love donations on the regular, but there’s so many ways to give back…It’s really up to us as just general folks to take care of each other.”

Kyle Adams is one such person taking action for the first time after seeing Trump’s SNAP gambit play out. The comedian helped organize what he hopes will become a monthly show, Oh Snap!, which will take place Dec. 16 at Great Notion Brewing’s Northwest 28th Avenue location. Portland standup legend Susan Rice will perform a 20-minute set, as will Ben Harkins, Amanda Lynn Deal, Sean Jordan and Zane Thomas.

Adams says he was inspired by Deal’s efforts to raise funds and resources for the nonprofit organization Nourish Oregon and wanted to join forces. Adams admits he isn’t sure what will constitute a successful first show—he wants to raise a few hundred dollars from the suggested donation scale of $15 to $50—but realizes that keeping his efforts up into 2026 will help organizations like Nourish Oregon, Esther’s Pantry and OFB replenish their stockpiles.

“Combining everything is a win-win for everyone,” Adams says. “I think this is definitely something we’re going to need for the next couple of months because people are hurting and trying to catch back up.”

Blackwell confirmed that donations historically drop off in January, even as demand does not.

“While we appreciate the folks doing food drives during the months of November and December, doing one in January and February can be doubly impactful,” Blackwell advises. “For folks looking to purchase donations, don’t be afraid to purchase sugar or cake mixes or even frosting for those cake mixes, because those are things that food banks don’t get donated regularly, and it would be really cool to give a birthday cake kit to someone celebrating their birthday.”

