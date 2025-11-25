Dinner and a Show: Where to Support Entertainers Helping Hungry Portlanders

Willamette Week is in the middle of our most important annual fundraiser. As a local independent news outlet, we need your help.

Finding the right food for the holidays is stressful enough without having to worry about how to pay for it. Here are a few places where patrons of the arts can be entertained while helping fight food insecurity; or, if you need help getting what you need, these places can also help make your holidays brighter.

TransUhhLicious

The weekly trans-focused variety show doesn’t take a break this Thanksgiving. Happening every Thursday at CC Slaughters, TransUhhLicious will serve an affordable Thanksgiving meal along with its weekly show. Tips given here and in December will benefit Esther’s Pantry. 219 NW Davis St., 503-248-9135, ccslaughterspdx.com. 9 pm Thursday, Nov. 27. $5 suggested donation. 21+.

All People’s Community Meal

Dee Dee Hopkins hosts a free Thanksgiving Day buffet with three kinds of turkey (roasted, smoked and fried) and at least six side dishes and counting with a smorgasbord of desserts. DJ Chaach will spin tunes that will undoubtedly keep guests moving and grooving. Afterlife, 3632 SE Hawthorne Blvd., afterlifepdx.bar. 4 pm Thursday, Nov. 27. Free. All ages.

Black Magic

CC Slaughters’ monthly revue of BIPOC drag artists, including Rogue Safari, Devlin Lynn Phoénixx and Kourtni Capree Duv, will collect canned goods and nonperishable food for Esther’s Pantry. 219 NW Davis St., 503-248-9135, ccslaughterspdx.com. 8 pm Saturday, Dec. 13. $10. 21+.

Oh Snap!

Kyle Adams paired up with the monthly storytelling show Telltale to bring together comedians telling 20 minutes of original material each for a good cause. The first edition in what could be more to come sees Ben Harkins, Amanda Lynn Deal, Sean Jordan and Zane Thomas share a stage with Susan Rice, whose viral Don’t Tell Comedy set has introduced the Portland legend to new audiences. Great Notion Brewing Northwest, 2444 NW 28th Ave., 971-279-2183, greatnotion.com. 7 pm Tuesday, Dec. 16. $15–$50 suggested donation. 21+.