The Buck Stops Here

Buck Shucks

Free is the sweetest price, but when dollar stores don’t even live up to their names anymore, $1 is the next best thing. The tradition harks back to when oysters were so plentiful they could move for a dollar each (though admittedly this is the same dollar your great grandparents claimed they could use to buy dinner and a movie with change to spare). Let’s do the time warp across town with these throwback deals. OK Omens, Jacqueline, Love Shack and Dan & Louis Oyster Bar’s discounts have already been covered, so why not pry open these pearly deals?

Cabezon (Courtesy of Cabezon )

Cabezon, 5200 NE Sacremento St., 503-284-6617, cabezonrestaurant.com. 5–9 pm Thursdays.

Sugar Hill, 3348 SE Belmont St., sugarhillpdx.com. Tuesdays 5 pm until stock sells out (6–6:30 pm approximately), maximum one dozen per diner.

Kachka Fabrika, 2117 NE Oregon St., Suite 202, 503-470-5077, kachkafabrika.com. 4–6 pm daily.

Olympia Provisions, 107 SE Washington St., 503-954-3663, olympiaprovisions.com. 3–5 pm Wednesdays.

Two-Buck Shucks

OK, yes, $2 is not as sweet a deal as $1, but it most certainly beats $3–$5 per oyster that you find outside of happy hours. Two-buck shucks make more economic sense for the modern era, and even with an upcharge, there might be hidden benefits. These oysters are sometimes a little bigger than the dollar slurps, for instance. They might get sold for longer than a 60-minute window and not have any purchasing restrictions. Real business mavens know a deal is a deal, and they’re still getting a deal in this economy. We’ve already mentioned Négociant’s oyster social hours, but here are a few more around town to try.

Old Pal (Emily Bixler)

Normandie, 1005 SE Ankeny St., 503-233-4129, normandiepdx.com. 5–6 pm daily.

King Tide Fish & Shell, 1510 S Harbor Way, 503-295-6166, kingtidefishandshell.com. 2–5 pm daily.

Old Pal, 3350 SE Morrison St., 503-477-9663, oldpalpdx.com. 5–6 pm daily.

Street Disco, 4144A SE 60th Ave., 503-327-8280, street-disco.com. 5–9:30 pm Mondays.

Scotch Lodge, 215 SE 9th Ave., #102, 503-208-2039, scotchlodge.com. 4–5 pm, 10–close.