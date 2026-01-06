FOOD

Best Thing I Ate All Month: Takeout From Dough Zone Dumpling House

A staffer shares their favorite meal from December.

By Christen McCurdy
Best Thing I Ate All Month Christen McCurdy (Courtesy of Christen McCurdy)

Name: Christen McCurdy

Job title: Interim Arts & Culture Editor

The meal: Dan dan noodles, pan-seared vegetable pot stickers, and spiralized sweet and sour cucumber at Dough Zone Dumpling House

What was so good about it: Last month was perhaps the most chaotic December I can remember, filled with deadlines, travel and a wave of pressing administrative tasks. A lot of what I ate was not worth mentioning, unless you want a rundown of over-the-sink meals and fast-casual chain dining. But one December night, when I felt completely overwhelmed by both work and domestic tasks, I opened my favorite delivery app and ended up with a truly standout meal.

Since opening on the South Waterfront in 2022, Dough Zone Dumpling House has opened locations in Clackamas and Beaverton. I’ve eaten at the latter location a few times while running errands in the westside suburbs, and have never been disappointed. As a vegetarian with a spicy palate, I particularly appreciate that Dough Zone’s dan dan noodles ($9.08)—a dish that often contains pork—are vegan. I also enjoyed the pan-fried vegetable pot stickers ($8.80), but the real star of the show is the spiralized sweet and sour cucumber ($8.80). The presentation is delightful, of course, but the dressing is perfectly balanced, and nothing cuts through the winter blahs like a fresh cucumber salad. Dough Zone delivered precisely what I needed on a stressful December night: a fast, economical, unpretentious meal that felt like a real, nourishing, exciting meal.

TRY IT: Dough Zone, 1910 S River Drive, 503-446-3500, doughzonedumplinghouse.com. 11 am–10 pm daily.

Christen McCurdy

Christen McCurdy

Christen McCurdy is the interim associate arts & culture editor at Willamette Week. She’s held staff jobs at Oregon Business, The Skanner and Ontario’s Argus Observer, and freelanced for a host of outlets, including Street Roots, The Oregonian and Bitch Media. At least 20% of her verbal output is Simpsons quotes from the ‘90s.

Willamette Week’s reporting has concrete impacts that change laws, force action from civic leaders, and drive compromised politicians from public office.

Support WW

Support