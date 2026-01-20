Form & Flavor: Elizabeth Leach Gallery and Allora

Form & Flavor pairs an ongoing art show with a nearby restaurant so readers can find full-sensory feasts around Portland.

Sculpted Light, a group show featuring Peter Gronquist, Fabiola Menchelli, Gregg Renfrow, Hap Tivey and the late Dan Flavin, is on view at Elizabeth Leach Gallery (417 NW 9th Ave., 503-224-0521, elizabethleach.com) through the end of February. Illumination is celebrated, whether in fluorescent works by Tivey or pioneering light sculpture by Flavin. Prismatic hues that extend beyond the confines of their medium fill the gallery walls in the vibrant paintings by Renfrow, and glowy, fractal mixed-media sculptural wall pieces by Gronquist. The work presented ties into a broader conversation about materiality. Depth, space and reflectivity become focal points in all works on view, focusing on how light is transmuted, represented and contained. Passersby will recognize Tivey’s work from the luminous ruby, amber and lapis permanent installation that gleams outside.

However creatively energized you are after an art show, it won’t satisfy your stomach. A block away is the sweet Italian restaurant Allora (504 NW 9th Ave., 503-445-4612, allorapdx.com). You can’t go wrong with the classics to start: a warm baguette ($5), olives ($8) and/or bruschetta ($16). For your main course, order the soft, pillowy, melt-in-your-mouth gnocchi di ricotta in brown butter with sage ($25). Wash it all down with a Negroni ($14), which Allora has on tap, or a glass of vino. If your sweet tooth is aching, order panna cotta topped with seasonal flavors ($12).

Dim lighting often found in thoughtful Italian restaurants like Allora directly contrast with the chromatic presentations in Sculpted Light. This juxtaposition of organic sensory experiences (warm pasta, bread, wine) with manufactured materials (fluorescent lights, acrylic paint, photographic paper) creates a distinctive, balanced atmosphere for your day. The experience blends active visual-sensory exploration with the relaxed comfort of Italian cuisine.