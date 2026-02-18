Portland Dining Month Returns for First Time Since 2020

Here’s a welcome blast from the past: Who remembers Portland Dining Month?

The Travel Portland promotion is back for the first time since March 2020—that dining month didn’t go quite as planned—and over 100 restaurants are participating.

In case the six years have erased your memory too, here’s a quick refresh: Each restaurant creates a prix fixe menu of an appetizer, entree and dessert that will be served for the entire month of March. This time, the menus will be available at two different price points, $35 and $55, and some restaurants will offer both options.

“It feels really good to bring Portland Dining Month back for the first time since 2020,” says Kurt Huffman, managing partner at ChefStable investment group and chair of the board of directors at Travel Portland, in a press release. “One of the things that makes Portland so special is our culinary community, and not just the food, but the people who make it happen. So whether it’s visiting your favorite neighborhood spot or stepping out to a restaurant that’s been on your list for months, Portland Dining Month is the perfect opportunity to support the businesses that bring so much life to our city.”

Participating restaurants include classic Portland haunts such as Higgins, Canard, DeNicolas and Huber’s, and plenty of restaurants that did not yet exist during the last Portland Dining Month—such as Astera, Yaowarat and Heavenly Creatures. The full list is available at pdxdiningmonth.com, along with links to make reservations.