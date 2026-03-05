Burgerville Doing Throwback Pricing for Its 65th Birthday on March 10

Burgerville first opened its doors on March 10, 1961. To celebrate its 65th birthday this Tuesday, March 10, the regional burger chain isn’t throwing back prices all the way to the JFK era, but will feature some nice deals:

-$1.65 small classic fries

-$1.65 22-ounce fountain drink

- $3.65 original cheeseburger

-Free kid’s cone (12 years or younger)

The restaurant is also bringing back some retired menu items, as voted on by fans. The lime frosty shake—limeade and Umpqua Dairy ice cream served with whipped cream and sprinkles—is available now through early April. The other retro menu items coming up in 2026 haven’t been announced yet, but longtime customers might have their fingers crossed for the Black Forest shake or the ham and cheese sandwich.

The first Burgerville opened in Vancouver, Wash., and now has more than 40 locations across Oregon and Washington. The lime forest shake and the birthday pricing will be available at all locations on March 10, plus there will be birthday decorations and 1960s music.

“Sixty-five is such an incredible milestone for Burgerville. We couldn’t be more grateful for our employees, partners, and customers who have helped make Burgerville what is today,” said Burgerville’s CEO Kyle Welch in a press release. “We love taking this moment to look back, and also to look ahead, continue innovating, and serving our communities with quality, delicious, local meals for the next 65 to come.”