Portland Has Three 2026 James Beard Award Finalists

The James Beard Awards are the highest achievement in the food industry, and three Portland restaurants are up for accolades this year: Scotch Lodge, Gado Gado and Nodoguro.

The Southeast Portland whisky haven Scotch Lodge will compete for Outstanding Bar against watering holes in San Francisco, Philadelphia, Albuquerque, N.M., and Rogers, Ark. Scotch Lodge was a finalist for Outstanding Bar in the 2025 awards, too. When the semifinalists were announced, the bar’s statement on social media said that “the last year has been nothing short of a dream.”

“We are still just over the moon with excitement as a team to be included in this conversation again and on this list among some of the most talented cocktail bars in this country.”

In the Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific category, Gado Gado’s Thomas Pisha-Duffly and Nodoguro’s Ryan Roadhouse are both up for the honor. This is Roadhouse’s second consecutive year as a finalist in the category.

“Thank you to the @beardfoundation for once again recognizing us and @ryan.nodoguro , but most importantly thank you to all of our guests in Portland, OR for keeping us going for 12 years,” Roadhouse wrote on social media. “We are beyond honored and grateful for another year making memories and delicious, inspired dinners.”

Last year, JinJu Patisserie won the medal for Outstanding Bakery, then closed up shop on North Williams Avenue in December.

The full list of nominees is available here. Winners will be announced June 15 in Chicago.