JinJu Patisserie Announces Dec. 28 Closure

JinJu Patisserie announced Dec. 19 through its Instagram page that the James Beard Award-winning bakery is closing its doors Dec. 28. The post, featuring a photo of owners Kyurim “Q” Lee and Jin Caldwell, announced that they had nearly signed a seven-year lease on a new, expanded location, but that several factors—including their health, uncertainty around the economy, and “steep financial obligations”—prevented them from sealing the deal.

“We have been so fortunate to accomplish our goals beyond our expectations over the past six years, and now it’s time for a new chapter,” JinJu’s statement reads. “We are incredibly grateful for the support of our community and thankful for our team, who cheered us on during both the good times and the challenging ones.”

Lovers of gourmet Asian-fusion pastries, fear not. JinJu won’t go away forever, as the post mentions that Lee and Caldwell will pivot to a collaborative pop-up format until a new location is secured. The post also requested the public’s help in finding a new location in either a commercial kitchen storefront or a house begging to be converted into a home of gorgeous, mouthwatering sweets. The goal, ultimately, is to remain in Portland.

“We believe that by staying true to our core values, in a city we love so much, we need to remain boutique and flexible,” the statement continues. “We are passionate about bring [sic] our delicious products to you and controlling the quality of everything we create.”

JinJu opened on North Williams Avenue in 2019, selling pastries and candies nearly too pretty to eat. Blending Korean and French sensibilities, JinJu quickly grew a devoted following, regularly topping the list of the city’s best sweet shops in WW’s annual Best of Portland readers’ poll. In 2020, food writer Michael C. Zusman called JinJu “world class” and “a precious gem,” writing that the bakery helped lift his spirits during the pandemic.