The Nester Design Destinations Map highlights a curated selection of Portland’s brick-and-mortar shops that offer goods and services to help bring your home to life. We’ve handpicked a select list of favorite places that deserve your attention for their creativity, quality, and range.

Whether you’re picking up a delightful handmade candlestick by a local ceramicist at Lowell on East Burnside, or designing a custom sofa with the team at Perch Furniture in Northeast, each shop is bound to leave you inspired with ideas to hone your personal style.

Reference the map below for locations, and look for the locations marked with black hearts! These shops are offering special discounts (many storewide!) Sept. 21–27. Just mention Design Destinations, Nester, or NestFest when you shop.

Note: Store hours vary—check individual websites before visiting.

