Our Guide to Getting Quenched and Drenched

By most accounts, we’re set for a scorcher of a summer this year. There’s no snowpack and temps just keep rising. Portland has sweltered to several all-time records in the past decade. So, when the heat hits, you need to be prepared—it’s important to stay hydrated.

Because when the rain stops in the Pacific Northwest, it’s almost like Mother Nature has turned off the tap. Places that are normally lush and green can go for months without a drop of water falling from the sky.

Thankfully, Oregon has plenty of other world-class hydration options: Lakes and rivers abound, and our amazing coast is never far. So we’ve divvied up this edition of Oregon Summer, WW’s seasonal guide of places to go and things to do, according to bodies of water.

First, head west to discover why surfing in the chilly Pacific Ocean is better than its reputation. Continue southward to explore the triple state park wonders near Cape Arago. Or hit Seaside for a day of trashy fun.

Then turn inland to jump in some of our finest freshwater. Just 90 minutes from Portland, you can find yourself swimming with newts in the crystal-clear waters of Lost Lake. If you’re feeling adventurous, try kayak camping at giant reservoirs to the north. Or simply take a restorative quick loop around a nice lake nearby.

Oregon Summer 2026 (Chris Nesseth)

We also have some riparian delights for you: Did you know Oregon is second only to Louisiana when it comes to crayfish? Learn where and how to catch these tasty freshwater crustaceans. Or ride the rapids of the White Salmon River—you will get soaked. Plus, we’ve rounded up Portland’s best riverside events, so you can stick close to the water all summer long.

Sprinkled throughout the magazine, we’ve also got suggestions to help you beat the heat while you’re back in town: Splash down at the region’s best waterslides, keep cool and carry on with some outstanding frozen beverages, and enjoy lots of fantastic seafood even when you can’t make it out to the coast.

This summer is going to be a hot one. It’s time to let that front lawn go brown and crispy while you explore the refreshing destina-tions in the pages that follow. Don’t worry—the grass will come back just fine once the rains return. Save that precious H2O instead for the thirsty street trees in front of your house. Just like you, they need to stay hydrated!

Find a copy of Oregon Summer at locations noted on the map below starting Friday, June 19th.