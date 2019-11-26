Modern Medicinals CBD Oil, $30-60
Modern Medicinals
Modern Medicinals CBD Oil is Clean, Pure, & Simple. This 100% bioavailable CBD oil can be used topically or by mouth. Hand-made in Portland using a chemical- free extraction process to ensure quality and purity, Modern Medicinals makes the perfect holiday gift for anyone who wants to feel their best!
Available at New Seasons Market and online, modern-medicinals.com
Partner Pack, $40 (regularly $58)
SERRA
Featuring Serra Confections made in partnership
with the makers, flavors, and ingredients that define Portland, the Partner Pack includes a 10-pack of Tea Bar Matcha Gumdrops, a 10-pack of Jacobsen Sea Salt Caramels, a Woodblock Chocolate bar in Milk Chocolate, and a Woodblock Chocolate bar made with Stumptown Coffee.
220 SW 1st Ave, 971-279-5613, shopserra.com
Feel All The Feelings Pack, $65 (regularly $97)
SERRA
Why choose one when you can share all the feelings? The Feel All The Feelings Pack contains a complete set of all five Gumdrops, all five Woodblock Chocolate bars, and the trio of Caramels—all in convenient,
mini 2-packs. The unique doses of THC, CBD, and premium, locally-sourced ingredients make for a gift that keeps giving.
220 SW 1st Ave, 971-279-5613, shopserra.com
Quill CBD, $39
Quill
Quill CBD vaporizer pens put totally pure, full spectrum hemp extract in your pocket. Just pu and rock back as the CBD ease sets in within 5 minutes — more than 10x faster than an edible. As always, we use no additives, flavors, or fillers of any kind. One ingredient: hemp
971-704-2050, quillcbd.com
Lazarus Naturals CBD Gift Pack, $50
Lazarus Naturals
Don't survive the holidays, thrive! Lazarus Naturals adordable gift pack includes a 30ml CBD tincture, balm and massage oil made from premium, third-party tested CBD that's grown and processed in Oregon. Find online at www.LazarusNaturals.com or at New Seasons Markets for $50, while supplies last.
16427 NE Airport Way, 206-909-3354, lazarusnaturals.com
Mr. Moxey’s Holiday Mints, $28
botanicaPORTLAND
Our synergistic herbal blends are formulated to make life a bit better. The same goes for our charitable campaigns. This season, give back by gifting our limited edition holiday tin. For each tin sold, Mr. Moxey's will make a donation to Transition Projects – a local organization helping people experiencing homelessness.
1224 SE Oak St, 503-946-8796, moxeysmints.com