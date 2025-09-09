Get Your Reps In: “Marie Antoinette” Reigns Supreme

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Contemporary cinema’s greatest practitioner of the gilded cage never wrought one with such ornate bars as Marie Antoinette. Sofia Coppola’s take on the short, extravagant life of the ill-fated French queen (Kirsten Dunst) is replete with Champagne fountains that flow like the Seine, diamond chokers for the royal court’s dogs, and more than a few instances of the conspicuously well fed eating cake. To behold Coppola’s Palace of Versailles on the big screen, catch Marie Antoinette at the Tomorrow Theater on Sept. 12.

Consider the tragicomedy’s core questions all over again, like which of Antoinette’s Oscar-winning wigs would be heaviest, how Coppola cloisters monarchical lunacy by keeping the French Revolution just off-screen, and how Marie Antoinette didn’t get an Oscar nom for Production Design but the Pirates of the Caribbean sequel did. Tomorrow Theater, Sept. 12.

