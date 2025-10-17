Movie Madness to Display Nicole Kidman’s Viral Pantsuit on Video Store Day

Heartbreak feels good in a place like Movie Madness.

The video rental shop will feature the Michael Kors pinstripe jumpsuit worn by Nicole Kidman for AMC’s 2021 viral ad campaign We Make Movies Better. Cinephiles can pay tribute at Movie Madness on Saturday, Oct. 18. Randall Rego, publicist for Movie Madness and the Hollywood Theatre, tells WW that the suit—on loan from a private collector after purchase at Sotheby’s in January for just under $10,000—will be on display for approximately two years.

“It’s great to have people consider Movie Madness as a museum and a place to visit, not just a video store but also a third place that people can come and see a piece of movie memorabilia or talk to experts in movies,” he says.

In the ad campaign, suit-clad Kidman (who is now in the process of divorcing country singer Keith Urban) encourages moviegoers to return to the cineplex after pandemic lockdown restrictions. Wafting to her seat while waxing poetic about the benefits of seeing movies on the big screen—”heartbreak feels good in a place like this” being one of the most memorable lines delivered with Kidman’s classic campy-serious delivery.

Rego says that Kidman’s suit’s new owner doesn’t want to be identified, but that they had reached out with the offer. The suit’s debut coincides with Independent Video Store Day, a cinematic holiday celebrating indie shops like Movie Madness that help fill in streaming gaps with their selections. The store will drop a Video Store Day merch capsule on Saturday, and Rego says the suit will display next to former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s leather jacket from Terminator. Movie Madness also recently obtained the Juvenile Academy Award that former child actress Margaret O’Brien won for her role opposite Judy Garland in Meet Me in St. Louis.

“If someone out there has some piece of memorabilia that they want to share with the public, let us know,” Rego says. “Let’s talk.”

SEE IT: Nicole Kidman’s We Make Movies Better suit at Movie Madness, 4320 SE Belmont St., 503-234-4363, moviemadness.org. Noon–10 pm Monday–Thursday, 11 am–11 pm Friday–Sunday.