Last Thursday was a big night for Post Malone.
His new, unfortunately titled record, Beerbongs & Bentleys, was dropping at midnight, and as a result, the raspy-voiced singer-rapper-growler was in an especially jovial mood when he took the stage at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The 22-year-old, who colors his hard-partying anthems with lyrics about loneliness and depression, is perhaps the darkly Caligula-esque pop star these times deserve—either that or the Millennial Kid Rock.
The set, which was peppered with new tracks, reached its zenith when opener 21 Savage joined him onstage for the inevitable performance of their collaborative mega-hit "Rockstar," during which Malone smashed a guitar onstage to the screaming approval of the boisterous audience.
But if the crowd seemed especially rowdy, the headliner has his openers to thank for riling them up.
Keeping with the dark mood of the evening, 21 Savage performed his own set in front of a massive screen playing glitchy visuals seemingly taken from a straight-to-VHS horror film, images that matched the Atlanta rapper's violent, obsidian lyrics. Savage's talent is undeniable, and he's connecting with people in a live setting, as evidenced by the myriad white girls in cut-off jean shorts gleefully singing along to lyrics about trapping in the ATL and shooting up the houses where his enemy's grandmothers reside.
Rising Bay Area rappers SOB x RBE set the tone for the evening with a set showcasing the intensity that made the group's debut, Gangin', so potent. These dudes are approaching West Coast Migos status, and will undoubtedly be back soon with a headlining date of their own.
All photos by Sam Gehrke.
