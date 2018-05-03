His new, unfortunately titled record, Beerbongs & Bentleys, was dropping at midnight, and as a result, the raspy-voiced singer-rapper-growler was in an especially jovial mood when he took the stage at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The 22-year-old, who colors his hard-partying anthems with lyrics about loneliness and depression, is perhaps the darkly Caligula-esque pop star these times deserve—either that or the Millennial Kid Rock.