Listening to RNB Vol. 1 is like looking back and stepping into the future at the same time. Recorded in part at School of Rock (where Trü and Boucher worked as instructors) and Martell Webster's home studio, the music is filled with the big, bombastic sounds of '80s and '90s R&B, the unabashed jubilance of disco, and the slick grooves of funk. Built from the music and style that reigned during Trü's childhood, RNB Vol. 1 is alive with unapologetic lushness. Songs like "Wake Up the Night" are filled with palm-muted guitar, driving basslines, hand claps, and a sea of grooving synth licks.