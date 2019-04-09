Playing the "Pork and Beans" music video on an anachronistic VCR player that was wheeled onto the stage on an old-school AV cart, was an unintentionally deep moment—some fans are too young to remember that YouTube used to be for spreading music videos and time-based art instead of fascist talking points. Nobody seemed to care: On the way home, kids on the MAX talked excitedly about inoffensive Weezer hits like "Island in the Sun" and "High as a Kite." Everyone got what they wanted—a few solid hours of benign, angsty revelry.