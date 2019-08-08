Miya Folick at Woods Stage

On Saturday, Miya Folick turned the Woods Stage into an '80s teenpop sing-your-heart-out movie scene. "Freak Out," off her 2018 Terrible Records debut, Premonitions, alludes to the art pop of Charlie XCX, but on stage, it translated into something almost Springsteen-esque. When the music slowed, she evoked the vocals of a glittery Bjork, and her classically trained, reverb-soaked voice soared over compositions that sounded straight out of a Cranberries songbook. There's anxiety behind Folick's lyrics, but the vulnerability she shows is transmitted through pure strength. Near the end of her set, she confessed her self-doubt, as a way to reassure to anyone crowd who might have feel the same way. "It's a myth," she said, arms floating overhead. "Only I know what to do with my life, and only you know what to do with yours." Folick seems to find beauty in everything, but on Saturday, she forged a beauty of her own. JM.