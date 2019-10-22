On Oct. 19, there was a unique feeling in the air at Roseland Theater. That's because Dodgr headlined a show that was both a victory lap and a farewell for the Portland rapper. This past year of Dodgr's career has been marked by one high-profile collaboration after another. But now, she's moving back to her hometown of L.A.
Dodgr's openers were just as much a part of the show as she was, particularly local club rapper Maarquii. The Roseland built a runway connecting the stage down to a DJ booth toward the back of the venue, which Maarquii sashayed up and down. In a leather and rhinestone halter, they twerked their way through their record C.A.B.O, braids swinging to "Baaby Kiitty" and "Full Outfit."
A dance circle formed on the main floor while Falcons DJ'ed, and that level of hype was maintained through Blimes and Gab's set. At one point, the duo asked the crowd to get low to the ground before blasting up when the beat dropped. Surprisingly, everyone obliged—a feat for a Portland crowd.
Then, without any grandiose announcement or introduction, Dodgr was suddenly onstage, basking in the cheers of the crowd. She oozed an endearing and humble energy, as if in awe of the fact that she was on the stage. As always, her delivery was cool and calm. At one point, Dodgr brought out a tap dancer and rapper over the beat. It made for an unexpected interlude.
And then, after going through tracks like "Wrong Way" and the recently poppin' "Hot," Dodgr's set was over. It didn't seem to hit everyone—Dodgr included— that this would be her last show as a Portland artist. She'll be back, though, and we'll all be waiting.
