More than any other music festival, Treefort is a summit for the Pacific Northwest music scene.
The festival, which takes place in Boise, Idaho, sprinkles its lineup with buzzy national names, but most sets are from regional up-and-comers and hidden gems. And though it's located six hours away, the five-day event always features tons of Portland bands.
Treefort released the lineup for its 2020 iteration today. Headliners include Oregon-raised Japanese Breakfast and New Orleans jazz trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah—which seems a little random but is exciting nonetheless.
Perhaps the biggest surprise, though, is a headlining set from the Portland-bred, infamously elusive Chromatics, who recently wrapped up their first tour in five years and dropped a surprise album that's still not the long-awaited Dear Tommy.
As always, there's a hearty helping of Portland favorites, from vibey R&B singer Blossom to apocalyptic country band Roselit Bone, fuzz-rock mainstays the Shivas and introspective rapper Myke Bogan.
Treefort takes place March 25-29. Check out the full lineup on the poster below, and go here for ticket info.
