Shows of the Week: Alien Boy Is the Definitive Portland Rock Band of the 2020s

SATURDAY, JULY 8:

Portland is a great city for loud rock-’n’-roll music right now, and Alien Boy is a major reason why. Loud, queer, sincere and blessed with a guitar tone that sounds like a wall of liquid gold, Alien Boy are steeped in PDX rock lore (they’re named for a Wipers EP and named a song in tribute to Dear Nora) and happy to keep the tradition going by mentoring young bands like Growing Pains. When the annals of West Coast DIY are written, Alien Boy may come out as the definitive Portland rock band of the early ‘20s. Mission Theatre, 1624 NW Glisan St. 8 pm. $18. All ages.

SATURDAY, JULY 8:

Few producers have taken techno further into uncharted astral realms than David Moufang, the German who records as Move D. Moufang’s music is in the tradition of early ambient techno by bands like the Orb and the KLF, and yet it’s earthier and more organic, playing as much like psychedelic rock or jam band music as electronic music. Building slowly and seamlessly over a marathon 10-plus minutes, Moufang’s tracks are studies in contrast between the precision of techno and the woolliness of psychedelia. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 9 pm. $20. 21+.

SUNDAY, JULY 9:

Anacortes, Wash., breeds a unique strain of indie rock that sounds like what you’d expect people on a rainy forested island to make: spooky, awed by nature, and seemingly hammered together from raw lumber. Karl Blau is based in Philly now, but his roots are in a scene that includes luminaries like The Microphones (who named a song after him). And though he’s given a boost of countrified sweetness by Jon Hyde’s pedal steel, the songs on his new album, Love & Harm, are as raw and unpredictable as ever. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St. 9 pm. $15. 21+.