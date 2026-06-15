Portland Parks Bureau Calls Off Pool Supervision Rule

Middle-school kids will be allowed to go to public pools without parental chaperones this summer after all. Portland Parks and Recreation announced Monday that it’s rolling back its rule requiring children under the age of 14 to be accompanied by an adult to public pools.

The parks bureau has been enforcing that policy at indoor pools since February. PP&R now says only kids “under the age of 10” must be supervised by someone 16 or older. That’s even lower than the original rule, which said kids under 11 needed supervision.

PP&R’s announcement comes after the Oregon Health Authority, which originally handed down the rule last spring, announced June 9 that it would soften its requirement to a guideline. Each public pool will have a sign stating that OHA continues to recommend supervision until age 14, per the health authority’s June 9 temporary rule, PP&R says.

“PP&R strongly encourages parents and caregivers to actively supervise children whenever they visit a pool,” the agency wrote in its Monday press release. “Lifeguards provide an important layer of protection, but they cannot replace direct supervision by a parent, guardian, or responsible caregiver who knows the child and can monitor their behavior, swimming ability, and comfort in the water.”

PP&R’s requirement that anyone wishing to swim in a deep end or lap pool must pass a swim test remains in place.

The flip-flop from OHA and PP&R seems to be a reaction to widespread backlash from families, amplified by The Oregonian’s editorial board.

Middle schoolers told WW that being forced to go to the pool with their parents would dampen the summer fun and make the pool too crowded. Parents said the new supervision rule upended their summer plans. They also said it saddened them to see some of their children’s independence be stripped away.

Now, everything seems to be business as usual. PP&R’s public pools open June 18.