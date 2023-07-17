Portland Rockers Are Uniting to Help Local Legend Tony Hilsmeier Fight Leukemia

This Thursday, July 20, an all-star lineup of Portland rockers (including Spoon Benders, Silver Triplets of the Rio Hondo, and the Black Doors with DJ Mamõn) will unite for a benefit concert at the Lollipop Shoppe to support local nightlife fixture Tony Hilsmeier as he battles leukemia.

“Dig deep everyone, our boy has been fighting for his life since last fall y’all,” said the Dandy Warhols’ Zia McCabe, a friend of Hilsmeier’s. “He won’t give up the fight and neither can we!”

The 54-year-old Hilmeier is a beloved and familiar presence in the Portland music scene, as well as a 15-year employee at Serratto Restaurant and Bar. He had just purchased his first house when he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a form of blood cancer affecting bone marrow.

Last June, after several rounds of chemotherapy, Hilsmeier received a bone marrow transplant (and continues to receive infusions at OHSU). A GoFundMe set up on his behalf is seeking $50,000 to cover his mortgage and medical expenses.

“This cancer fight for my life has taken me to some dark places, but I believe in miracles,” said Hilsmeier in a statement. “I keep myself positive with the help of my incredible medical team at OHSU and the love and support of my friends, loved ones and community.”

The benefit concert, which will be hosted by McCabe (fresh off the Dandy Warhols’ Oregon Symphony concert), begins at 9 pm. Minimum donation is $20, online or at the door.

Related: Silver Triplets of the Rio Hondo Can’t Stand Genres or Fences