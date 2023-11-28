Shows of the Week: Brujeria Is a Touring Juggernaut Featuring Extreme-Metal Veterans

SATURDAY, DEC. 2:

Spanish-language metal band Brujeria initially performed anonymously, claiming to be a cadre of satanic drug lords and confounding fans with their refusal to perform live. Nearly 35 years into their careers, Brujeria is now a touring juggernaut featuring a rotating cast of extreme-metal veterans (albeit using pseudonyms like “El Criminal” and “La Bruja Encabronada”). Even in this relatively demystified form, Brujeria’s music is as much a testament to the creative possibilities of playing the villain as anything in metal. Bossanova Ballroom, 722 E Burnside St. 6:30 pm. $27.50. All ages.

SUNDAY, DEC. 2:

Since the disbanding of Rilo Kiley—whose “Portions for Foxes” had a long run as the most popular song at PDX alt-karaoke spot Baby Ketten Klub—Jenny Lewis has enjoyed a luminous solo career as a cult-favorite, fiercely beloved singer-songwriter-performer in a ‘70s country-rock vein. Her new album, Joy’All, leans even further into her love of expansive cosmic Americana. Opening the show, interestingly, is the outré Seattle jazz-rap project Shabazz Palaces, led by Ishmael Butler from Digable Planets. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave. 6:30 pm. $35. All ages.

TUESDAY, DEC. 5:

The past few years have seen the rise of a loosely affiliated group of artists who fold recordings of their lives into music that toes the line between songwriting and sound collage. Perhaps the best-known name in the movement is L’Rain, whose lively, freewheeling records like Fatigue and I Killed Your Dog have found acclaim among both indie-rockers and the fringe-music underground. Support comes from Lucy Liyou, the young singer-pianist who’s the closest thing the avant-garde has to a Mariah Carey. Polaris Hall, 635 N Killingsworth Court. 8 pm. $17. 21+.