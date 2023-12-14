Oregon Repertory Singers’ Youth Choir Will Perform at the Pittock Mansion This Sunday

Once again, the Pittock Mansion is overflowing with holiday decorations as part of its annual Winter Wonderland exhibition. And this Sunday, Dec. 17, there will be an addition to the festivities: the Oregon Repertory Singers’ Youth Choir.

“Live music in the original music room brings the mansion to life and permeates throughout the building, adding to the festive spirit,” said Paula Gangopadhyay, chief executive officer of the Pittock Mansion Society, in a statement. “We invite Portlanders to come and immerse themselves in the sights and sounds of the holidays.”

From 10:30 am to noon, Youth Choir singers and guest members will perform Christmas carols for Winter Wonderland visitors. It’s just one event in a season of musical acts at the mansion, with harp, flute, piano and violin performances scheduled through the end of the month.

Oregon Repertory Singers (Courtesy of Oregon Repertory Singers)

Over 75 Pittock volunteers unite each year to decorate Winter Wonderland (which this year features snow angels, elves, snowmen, gingerbread, marshmallows and much more).

“Pittock Christmas is a unique annual event that’s put together by the community for the community,” Gangopadhyay said.

Winter Wonderland, which is on view through Jan. 4, 2024, is just the tip of the iceberg: Currently, the Pittock Mansion is showcasing Eliza Barchus: A Woman of Resilience, which features more than 65 landscape paintings by the trailblazing Oregon artist (who died in 1959).

The mansion is open daily from 10 am to 4 pm (except for Tuesdays, when it opens at noon). Tickets for Pittock Christmas are available at pittockmansion.org/events ($16.50 for adults, $14.50 for seniors, $12.50 for youth, children 5 and under free).

