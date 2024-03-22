Musician Mo Troper Denies Abuse Allegations

Portland musician Mo Troper has released a lengthy statement denying all allegations of abuse by his ex-partner Maya Stoner. Earlier this week, Stoner’s allegations led to Troper being dropped by his record label, publicist and manager. Troper reports that the situation has also caused a collapse of his record producing and engineering business.

“I was never physically abusive toward Maya, and I have never been physically abusive toward any partner,” Troper writes. “My relationship with Maya was not healthy. We got into terrible arguments, I incited plenty of conflict, and I said some awful things, some of which have now been laid bare for the entire internet to see.”

Troper took down his social media accounts last week “due to privacy concerns and, frankly, paralyzing anxiety at the thought of interacting with this person in any way.” Over several days and hundreds of tweets, Stoner outed Troper’s sex life, medical diagnoses and talked about his body and habits in derogatory ways, Troper writes.

“I do not believe this is about restoration—I believe it is about complete and utter destruction,” Troper writes at the end of the statement. “At this point I am simply asking for a little bit of mercy.”

Stoner, who is in the band Floating Room, began posting about Troper and their relationship in response to press materials for his new album Svengali. Troper counters that only one of the songs is about Stoner and that it’s not “a concept album about me being an abuser,” as it has been characterized.

Stoner did not respond to requests for comment. In response to his statement, she tweeted that Troper “is just straight up lying now” and “he really exposed himself with that insane hail mary.”

She also posted this on X: “just so you know i already healed and that’s why i am able to stand up for myself now. i am feeling safe again. chilling watching cartoons. thanks to everyone who believed me, sent kind messages or helped me in any way along the way. infinite healing love to all.”

The full text of Troper’s statement is available here:



