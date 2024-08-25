Deep in the Oregon Woods, Punks on a Plane

Aug. 10 marked the inaugural flight of the Man on the Wing Festival at the famed Airplane Home in Hillsboro.

The retired Boeing 727 parked in the woods used to be home to a man named Bruce Campbell (not the Evil Dead star) but for the past year has been an event space where people are encouraged to come make music and art. The all-day all-ages festival included sets by a string of punk bands, like festival host Veeay, along with Lone Fir Cemetery and GrrlBand (all pictured below).

And, of course, there was no shortage of crowd surfing.