AMP Music Festival to Expand From One Night to Three

The Artist Mentorship Program (AMP) typically runs a one-day concert every year for its fundraiser, but the organization is going much bigger in 2025. The organization has announced a three-day music festival this Oct. 16-18 across multiple venues, with indie rock icons Deerhoof headlining the main-stage rock show. Supporting artists at that show include reigning 2025 WW Best New Band Ogre, Mink Valentino and Death Parade. The full lineups are below.

AMP is a nonprofit organization that serves homeless young people at a drop-in center at 16 NW Broadway. AMP provides meals, clothes and a safe place for and young adults ages 15-25 to hang before the shelters open for the night, as well as programming such as free music lessons, instruments, art workshops, and a popular Dungeons & Dragons group.

Will Kendall, the executive director who has been running AMP on and off for all of its 31-year existence, says a music festival aligns well with AMP’s mission—and its potential donor base. A dry-chicken gala just seemed like the wrong vibe for the organization.

“People don’t want to go to those tired old fundraisers,” Kendall says. “They want their faces melted off with music.”

AMP serves about 50 young adults with the support of around 120 volunteers, Kendall says.

Tickets prices will range from a sliding scale of $10-$20 at heavy metal night (Oct. 18) to $54 for the Deerhoof show. Days one and two are all-ages so that the AMP participants can attend. All proceeds support AMP’s programs.

2025 AMP Music Festival:

Thursday, Oct. 16 at AMP Drop-In Center, 16 NW Broadway.

Camp Crush

AMP youth performance

Rachel Wong

Friday, Oct. 17 at Mission Theater, 1624 NW Glisan St.

Deerhoof

Ogre

Mink Valentino

Death Parade

Saturday, Oct. 18 at Twilight Café & Bar, 832 SE Grand Ave.

Kill Michael

Battle Cattle

Atomic Terror

Carrion Spring

GO: AMP Music Festival, multiple venues. amppdx.org/ampmusicfest2025. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 16-18. $10-$54.