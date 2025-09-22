Rico Nasty’s Rising Star Shoots Back Through Portland

In support of her third studio album, Lethal, Rico Nasty will burn the metaphorical roof off the Crystal Ballroom on Wednesday, Sept. 24, after kicking off her tour at Riot Fest in Chicago. The prolific 27-year-old artist’s new studio album is a rap-rock crossover that both challenges and honors its foundations, bringing the swagger of Nasty’s earlier SoundCloud-era pop rap and smashing it up against raw, live metal riffs and an alt-rock energy that Portland audiences—fans or not—can rally around.

Lethal follows Nightmare Vacation (2020) and Las Ruinas (2022). It subverts Nasty’s trap-pop teen persona in favor of a more complex, introspective character: the performer, the mother, the adult. That said, fans can still expect her signature high-energy sugar-trap sound, but they should also be ready to rock. The new album leans away from Nasty’s more irreverent side and embraces a rap-rock style heavy with guitar riffs and mosh-ready metal influences. Old-school fans of her mixtapes—of which there are 10, including EPs—may resonate especially strongly with this record. If Nasty’s recent Tiny Desk concert is any indication, this show will absolutely blow your wig off, so pin yourself in accordingly.

And for the true stans, Rico Nasty’s actress era is on the way. She will make her debut in Apple TV+ and A24’s series Margo’s Got Money Troubles, created by David K. Kelly based on the 2024 novel by Rupi Thorpe about a pregnant college girl who makes it big on OnlyFans. Nasty will feature in the series alongside stars Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman and Nick Offerman.

SEE IT: Rico Nasty and SadBoi at the Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., 503-384-2511, crystalballroompdx.com. 8 pm Wednesday, Sept. 24. $40.50–$51.75.