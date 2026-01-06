Maps Good Space Expands Its Buckman Footprint

Five years ago, Maps Music opened Good Space as an experiential retail space where people could gather in person, support artists, and discover cool independent brands. Now, Good Space is reopening—with way more, well, space.

Owner Alex Fitch launched Maps Music, a licensing and audio branding agency, in 2019 right before the pandemic. The work was rewarding, but a lot of the team’s early days were spent collaborating remotely. For Fitch and the others, this setup was not ideal.

“I never felt more disconnected from society or being human than when we worked virtually,” Fitch says. “I think a lot of people share that sentiment, and our team definitely did.”

That frustration prompted Fitch to open Maps’ first office at Southeast 7th Avenue and Stark Street in 2024. Soon after, it became obvious that the Maps team wanted more than a typical office experience. As multidisciplinary artists themselves—painters, DJs and musicians—they wanted a place to bring people together that was fun and inspired curiosity. They also hoped to sell records, specifically by the artists Maps represents. The Maps team doesn’t work from the office on weekends, meaning the space itself was available. From there, the idea for Maps Good Space came into focus.

Starting in September 2024, Good Space became a place for cool brands, imprints and other offshoots to tap into Portland’s creative community. It was also a spot for locals to discover new wine, music or art and meet other like-minded people. Good Space hosted pop-ups by apparel companies like Tokyo’s PWA or Portland’s own ceramics brand Hotel Ceramics, wine tastings by Chausse Selections, live music by artists like Junaco and Sam Webber, poetry readings by Tone Poem, and art exhibits by Ippei Matsui—to name a few. For every event, Maps paid out 80% to the artists involved.

The original 700-square-foot Good Space closed this past September to give Fitch and his team time to build out this new version. In late January, they’ll reopen in a nearly 3,000-square-foot location a few blocks away, at 12th and Stark. Fitch plans to continue to host artists, musicians and brands, just with more room to spread their wings when bringing those events to life. There will be free coffee and tea every weekend and a selection of vinyl to shop. They will also offer coworking space for creatives or generally “nice people” who want to work alongside the team and those orbiting their ecosystem.

Maps Music’s mission is to help independent musicians find financial stability in an industry dominated by tightfisted streaming services.

“Having learned what it means to be a working musician in a landscape of diminishing financial return, it became apparent to me the lack of attention the industry gives to artists,” says Fitch, who spent a decade touring with and playing in bands and has worked at other licensing agencies. “It inspired me to attempt to do something with more care.”

Maps has licensed artists’ music to brands like Apple, Google, HBO and Netflix, which he says is far more lucrative than relying on streamers, which pay as little as three-thousandths of a penny per stream.

“If AI doesn’t replace us, I hope we can continue to be the soundtrack to much more,” Fitch says.

While Good Space is meant as a third space—a spot where people are free to gather without buying anything, though retail goods are available—it’s also an extension of Maps Music’s commitment to supporting creative people and fostering connection.

“Our business model doesn’t rely on Good Space. It’s just for the community,” Fitch adds. “It doesn’t make financial sense but we truly love it.”

SEE IT: Maps Music, 1227 SE Stark St., 901-310-5237, wearemapsmusic.com. 11 am–4 pm Saturdays beginning Jan. 31.