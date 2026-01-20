A University of Virginia a cappella group has won a national contest to record the new Reser’s jingle—and will perform in Beaverton ahead of a slate of globally recognized instrumentalists.

The Hullabahoos—a 39-year-old college a cappella group that’s performed on The Office and in Pitch Perfect—won a national contest by Reser’s Fine Foods to sing the company’s new jingle last year as the potato salad purveyor celebrated its 75th anniversary. Reser’s gave the Hullabahoos a $25,000 award along with up to $20,000 in travel expenses for an upcoming performance in Reser’s Country. The group will travel to Beaverton next month to record the new jingle and perform at the Patricia Reser Center for the Performing Arts.

The Hullabahoos will perform Feb. 6 as an opening act for International Guitar Night, a touring showcase featuring guitarists Alexandr Misko, Taimane, Lucas Imbiriba and Thu Le.

Founded in 1987, the Hullabahoos are apparently notable for wearing robes while performing sans musical accompaniment (their motto is “robed for your pleasure”). During their history, lineups of the Hullabahoos have performed for presidents both Democratic and Republican. The group’s 2006–07 iteration was documented in the book Pitch Perfect: The Quest for Collegiate A Cappella Glory, which was adapted into the inescapable 2010s movie musical trilogy. The 2012 version of the group performed on The Office as Here Comes Treble, the choir Andy (Ed Helms) joined in college and referenced on the show since 2006.

Three other collegiate a cappella groups placed in Reser’s competition: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign’s No Comment A Cappella, Dartmouth College’s Dartmouth No Comment A Cappella, and Northeastern University’s Pitch, Please! These groups won cash prizes valued at $15,000, $10,000 and $5,000, respectively.

SEE IT: International Guitar Night with the Hullabahoos at the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 SW Crescent St., Beaverton, 971-501-7722, thereser.org. 7:30 pm Friday, Feb. 6. $40–$60.