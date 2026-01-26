Steve Earle and Shakey Graves to Headline 2026 Pickathon

Pickathon has announced a stacked lineup for this year’s festival that includes alt-country legend Steve Earle and the Austin-based blues-folk artist Shakey Graves as well as dozens of other acts in a host of genres.

The Pickathon lineup was announced Sunday night at a reveal party at The People’s Courts pickleball court in Northeast Portland, and in a press release issued Monday.

This year’s event will be the 26th iteration of the festival, which runs from July 30 to Aug. 2 at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley.

The roster includes a list of artists festival organizers have dubbed “the legends,” including Earle, bossa nova artist Marcos Valle, roots reggae artist Clinton Fearon and the experimental cumbia band Meridian Brothers, as well as indie-rock veterans Built to Spill and blues-rock artist Shakey Graves.

“In an era of increasingly corporate music festivals, Pickathon remains proudly independent and deeply intentional,” founder Zale Schoenborn said in the release. “We don’t book artists because they’re obvious and everywhere. We book them because they’re pointing to what’s next, and over 26 years we’ve built a community that trusts in the Pickathon process.”

The release also names a long roster of “discovery artists” set to play at the event. It includes up-and-comers like Cosmic Tones Research Trio, Thee Altons + Thee Sinseers, The Brothers Comatose and The Womack Sisters, along with more than three dozen others.

Early bird tickets are already available at Pickathon’s website.

A ticket for four days with camping starts at $540; tickets for individual days are also available, and kids 12 and under attend the festival for free. Onsite camping and meals are available at the festival for additional fees.