Portugal. The Man Bassist to Headline Benefit Concert

Zachary Carothers, bass player for Portugal. The Man, will headline a benefit concert Friday, Jan. 30, at the Alberta Abbey.

Proceeds from the concert will go toward Brett’s Bass Fund, a nonprofit organization established in honor of the late bass player Brett Rothfeld. The fund provides scholarships to aspiring bass players who might not have the resources or support to learn the instrument.

The fund was established after Rothfeld died by suicide in 2021, according to his widow, Kristina Haddad. Rothfeld was from New York but had lived in Portland since 2012, she says. He had a prolific music career as a bassist, including a performance on Saturday Night Live with Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin.

“After he died, it was sort of like, what do we do to keep his legacy alive and give back?” Haddad says.

A BBF scholarship includes a year of bass lessons, a bass guitar and amp, and mentorship with a professional musician. This year, there will be 13 scholarships, which go out to musicians of all ages who would especially benefit from learning an instrument.

“The mental health piece is important—to not shy away from how he died, and how music has benefits for mental health,” Haddad says.

In addition to the headlining set by Carothers, the Stone Phoneys, honky-tonk band The Best Intentions, bass player Perry Gerber and previous scholarship recipients will play at the concert.

“It’s a really uplifting night, and it’s all about the bass,” Haddad says.

GO: Brett’s Bass Fund Second Annual Benefit Concert at the Alberta Abbey, 126 NE Alberta St., eventbrite.com/e/bretts-bass-funds-2nd-annual-benefit-concert-tickets. 7:30 pm Friday, Jan. 30. $20. All ages.