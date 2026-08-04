A $10 (or Less) Concert for Every Day That’s Left in August

Willamette Week’s Monthly Donor Drive is on! When you support WW, you help keep Portland's leaders accountable. Reporting costs money and as a small, locally owned, free publication, we rely on reader support rather than corporate dollars.

It’s tough out there with inflation, shrinkflation and energetic deflation. To put some pep back in your step (and your wallet), we’ve wrangled a list of concerts in August, one for every single day that’s left in the month, in fact, and threw in a few musical films for good measure. All are under $10—before those pesky fees—and all are sure to get those toes a tappin’ and hips a swingin’ without breaking the bank.

August 5

Since moving into its new location, Synth Library Portland has expanded its offerings, including doubling the length of its monthly Women and Nonbinary Electronic Music Meetups. Synth Library Portland, 123 NE 3rd Ave., Suite 012, synthlibraryportland.org. 5:30–8:30 pm. Free.

August 6

Lo-fi power punk, minimal hardcore, weirdo punk and some terrifying guttural hardcore are on the menu with this all-Portland lineup. Don’t shield your children’s eyes from this, they deserve to see the future. 22re, Body Double, War Hero, and Nü-klē-ər Blast Suntan are in the place. Shanghai Tunnel Bar, 211 SW Ankeny St., instagram.com/shanghaitunnelbar. 8:30 pm. $10. 21+.

August 7

Portland’s Cherry Cheeks are the kind of tuff brat punks you either really want to party with after the show or want to avoid meeting in dark alleys. Young, loud and snotty, as they say. Liquid Cross and Dog Lips open. Turn! Turn! Turn!, 8 NE Killingsworth St., 503-284-6019, turnturnturnpdx.com. 8 pm. $10. 21+.

August 8

Lloyd Center is Dead, Llong Llive Lloyd! On this, the last day of its existence, celebrate the weird building and all the beautiful weirdos who love it. There will be festivities galore, including a magic show, the Food Court 5000, Lloyderpalooza, a painting party, a mall tour and Lloyd Fest feat. Karma Rivera, Boca Ardiente, as well as a poetry open mic. Lloyd Center Mall, 2201 Lloyd Center. 11 am–7 pm. Free.

August 9

The much beloved PDX Pop Now! festival runs Aug. 7–9 this year. Open to all ages, it’s a delightful way to expose the youngsters to Portland’s best up-and-comers: As Above, Aqua Celestia, Black Shelton and The American Dream, Myriads, Rayon, and more. Midtown Beer Garden, 431 SW Harvey Milk St., pdxpopnow.com. Showtimes vary Friday–Sunday. Free.

August 10

In the shadow of the French New Wave came Donkey Skin, a surrealistic musical based on a 1695 Charles Perrault fairy tale and directed by Jacques Demy with music by Michel Legrand. Hold on to your cinephile butt, mon frère. Academy Theater, 7818 SE Stark St., 503-252-0500, academytheaterpdx.com. 4 pm. $9.50.

August 11

Don’t matter if you’re new to boot-scootin’ your boogie or been ridin’ the range for years, Showdown Saloon’s recurring Two-Step Tuesday is for you. Live music by Shorty and the Mustangs with lessons by Peggy. Dang ole! Showdown Saloon, 1195 SE Powell Blvd., showdownpdx.com. 7:30 pm. $10. 21+.

August 12

Are they mods or are they rockers? They’re Perennial! All the long way from New England, the trio is in town with its latest album, Modernism. Say you saw ’em way back when at Turn! Turn! Turn! Portland’s Dusty Lucite and The Vardaman Ensemble open. Turn! Turn! Turn!, 8 NE Killingsworth St., 503-284-6019, turnturnturnpdx.com. 7:30 pm. $10. 21+.

August 13

Vanilla Abstract is equal parts cabaret dramatics and indie sleaze. Tradie crafts indie folk for tradespeople who need a hug. Figgy and the Heartbeats are the goof folk 2026 needs. Turn! Turn! Turn!, 8 NE Killingsworth St., 503-284-6019, turnturnturnpdx.com. 8 pm. $10. 21+.

August 14

The relentless Nü-klē-ər Blast Suntan punks headline this benefit for Third Eye Books. Up the punx, up NBS! Portland’s Arsenal Mall, Smokestack and NDR open. High Limit Room, 720 SE Hawthorne Blvd., highlimitroompdx.com. 7 pm. $10.

August 15

It’s kinda feelin’ like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 up in 2026 with three days of the Rockstar Energy Open, a skate competition and free concert. Hot Mulligan and Pup play Friday and Basement and Angel Du$t on Saturday. Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 SW Naito Parkway, theplatfrm.com/pages/the-rockstar-energy-open-portland-or. 11 am–6 pm. Free.

August 16

Presented by Synth Library Portland, Modular on the Spot is an electronic music showcase that pops up in parks around town. This one is in resplendent quadraphonic sound featuring sets by Lewis Guignard, Zachary Egge, amoja, vyger, CRBN and Francisco Botello. Pier Park, 10325 N Lombard St., synthlibraryportland.org. 6–9 pm. Free.

August 17

The pop-punk coming-of-age girl musical of our dreams, Josie and the Pussycats! And it features Parker Posey? Academy Theater, 7818 SE Stark St., 503-252-0500, academytheaterpdx.com. 4 pm. $9.50.

August 18

How’s about a night of introspective jazz? The Ben Woodman Trio and the Jack Maiolo Quintet have you covered. Turn! Turn! Turn!, 8 NE Killingsworth St., 503-284-6019, turnturnturnpdx.com. 8 pm. $10. 21+.

August 19

A few years ago, Mississippi Studios launched a series called Local Love Letter, at which really good local bands play for the screamin’ deal of $5. This one features Portland indie heavy hitters Neilson Family for a record release party. Gondos and Baby Grendel open. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3895, mississippistudios.com. 8 pm. $5. 21+.

August 20

Part of the Hanabi Film Festival’s programming (Aug. 17–29), Inu-Oh is a musical anime tale of friendship and music. An unlikely duo joins forces to sing and dance how they see fit. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 971-808-3331, cstpdx.com. 9 pm. $10.

August 21

This is hands down the best cheap show of the month. It’s a double album release party for Spanish-language goth synthesists Puerta Negra and the hot-as-hell Odor Eater synth punks. Observation Room cruises in from NYC and the Piggy Bank piglet punks open the night. The 6 at Midnight Society, 3341 SE Belmont St., themidnightsocietypdx.net, 8:30 pm. $10. 21+.

August 22

Listen to the Japanese subgenre City Pop on Mono Space’s incredible OJAS sound system. Curated by SeasideFM. Mono Space, 608 NW 13th Ave., mono-space.org. Noon–5 pm. Free.

August 23

Pulsing with late-’90s post-hardcore, Spares is coming for you in Portland’s favorite basement. There’s shouting, there’s a heavy low end—it’s gonna get sweaty down there. Shanghai Tunnel Bar, 211 SW Ankeny St., instagram.com/shanghaitunnelbar. 6 pm. $10. 21+.

August 24

Stand up for the grandfather of Portland funk! Ural Thomas and the Pain is one of Portland’s greatest exports of soulful oldies both original and standard. This is a FREE show featuring one of the greatest ever to do it. Do not sleep. Laurelthirst Public House, 2958 NE Glisan St., 503-232-1504, laurelthirst.com. 6 pm. Free. 21+.

August 25

Hot on the tails of their Pickathon performances, Portland Songwriters Guild celebrates Portland Songwriters Week with two shows per day Aug. 23–29. This bill includes Kendall Lujan, Ezza Rose, Arran Fagan and Carson Ponce. Laurelthirst Public House, 2958 NE Glisan St., 503-232-1504, laurelthirst.com. 9 pm. $10. 21+.

August 26

Ready to step it up from beginner to intermediate? Intermediate Two-Step Lessons with Peggy and Dillon is the way to go. Showdown Saloon, 1195 SE Powell Blvd., showdownpdx.com. 7 pm. $10. 21+

August 27

Experience one of the most rewarding (and challenging) sects of the jazz universe—Acid Jazz—at Mono Space listening gallery. Mono Space, 608 NW 13th Ave., mono-space.org. 7–10 pm. Free.

August 28

Portland’s cup overfloweth with incredible country music, and Rodeo Wilson is doing us right in the driver seat. Pony up to the bar with his laid-back take on the twang genre and drink deep. Wills van Doorn and Barna Howard open. Kenton Club, 2025 N Kilpatrick St., 503-285-3718, kentonclub.com. 7 pm. $10. 21+

August 29

Local record label and self-described guerrilla action group Wyrd War brings you the West Coast theatrical premiere of Jawbreaker, a new documentary on the seminal Swedish hardcore band Anti Cimex. Rough around the edges—and in the middle—Anti Cimex isn’t a band for the faint of heart. This is real punk shit. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm. $10–$12.

August 30

Longtime Parisian punks Dérapage are stopping at the jewel of Kenton. It’s fast, fun, French and fucking sexy. Joel Jones and Girl Drinks Drunk open. Kenton Club, 2025 N Kilpatrick St., 503-285-3718, kentonclub.com. 7 pm. $10. 21+.

August 31

A Portland classic, Karaoke From Hell has been rewarding sin for 25 years. Sing karaoke with a live band and show us what you’re really made of. Dante’s, 350 W Burnside St., 866-777-8932, danteslive.com. 9 pm. $8.26. 21+.