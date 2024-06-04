Shows of the Week: Buckethead Performances Can Alternate Between Ambient Laments and Groove-Metal Freakouts

Thursday, June 6

Buckethead is an enigmatic guitar virtuoso with a slasher-movie mask and one of the most iconic pieces of headgear in music this side of Jamiroquai’s horn hat. He’s also a sensitive soul who approaches his music like a kid let loose in a toy shop, embellishing his sets with nunchaku demonstrations, dance routines and even toy giveaways while alternating between plangent ambient laments and the groove-metal freakouts that earned him a brief spot in Guns N’ Roses. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St. 6 pm. $35. All ages.

Friday, June 7

A light show would be superfluous at a Salo Panto concert; the Portland band’s pearly sound seems to drip off the walls, transforming venues into psychedelic dreamscapes, perfuming the air like the incense their name spoonerizes. Their upcoming show at the Six Below Midnight includes support by Pulsa, another local psych-rock quartet, and a new band called TV Viking, which debuted six months ago and has no recordings yet but looks like a band to watch. The Midnight PDX, 3341 SE Belmont St. 8:30 pm. $10. 21+.

Wednesday, June 12

DIIV started as one of the scrappiest and most exciting bands of the early 2010s beach-goth explosion, combining the atmospherics of frontman Zachary Cole Smith’s prior band Beach Fossils with a sinewy rage reminiscent of the Nirvana B-sides they’d often cover live. Never a band to coast on escapism, DIIV has always had a prickly edge, and their new album, Frog in Boiling Water, is their most paranoid offering, a cauldron of amp noise and late-capitalist anxiety. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 7 pm. $32. All ages.