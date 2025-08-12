Shows of the Week: Ethel Cain Owes Her Success to Doing Whatever She Wants

Saturday, Aug. 16

Ethel Cain apparently owes her success to doing whatever she wants. Her 2022 debut album, Preacher’s Daughter, was lugubrious even for pop’s post-Lana del Rey epoch, leaning into Southern gothic grandeur over cathedral-sized productions that often dragged on for upwards of seven minutes. Perverts from earlier this year traded pop for demonic dark ambient, and while last Friday’s Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You is a little more accessible, her music’s voluptuous cloak of gloom casts a welcome shadow over the sunniness of the pop charts. McMenamins Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale. 5:30 pm. $140. All ages.

Saturday, Aug. 16

Brian Carroll’s ongoing Buckethead project isn’t just an excuse for him to don a Michael Myers mask and a fast-food chicken bucket hat while shredding on the guitar. It’s an attempt to draw the line as thinly as possible between rock’s love of trashy horror-movie transgression and the feelings of isolation and alienation these aesthetics tend to hide, and when he busts out his nunchucks and gives toys to his audience, it’s as much about putting on a show as capturing something pure and sincere that rock too often papers over in its pursuit of eternal adolescence. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave. 6:30 pm. $47. All ages.

Saturday, Aug. 16

Portland’s Agalloch might be the best band to emerge from the 2000s Northwest black metal scene, which transmuted a genre associated with grim and frostbitten Scandinavian winters to a marginally less dramatic climate. Their five albums are all classics to varying degrees, blowing up the folkloric squall of European bands like Ulver to volcanic proportions while burying some truly psychedelic poetry deep in the recesses of John Haughm’s gnarled voice. They’re playing their third, the epic Ashes Against the Grain, in its entirety at Rev Hall. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 7 pm. $43.76. All ages.